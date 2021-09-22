See All Oncologists in Palm Springs, FL
Dr. Christopher McCann, MD

Oncology
4.4 (7)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher McCann, MD

Dr. Christopher McCann, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.

Dr. McCann works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake Worth in Palm Springs, FL with other offices in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida JFK Hospital.

Dr. McCann's Office Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lakeworth Cancer Center
    4801 S Congress Ave Ste 400, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-4100
    Bon Secours Gynecologic Oncology Specialists
    12720 McManus Blvd Ste 308, Newport News, VA 23602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 947-3840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Sep 22, 2021
    This man was quite literally a life saver we had my surgery planned a week after my visit. Since I’m younger he made sure he could do everything he could (I ended up with a full hysterectomy at my request) and even made sure my scar would heal “pretty”. Every visit since then has gone amazing. And the staff is so wonderful! I would recommend him to everyone I could!
    Miranda — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher McCann, MD

    • Oncology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184811614
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • St Francis Hospital and Med Center
    • St Francis Hospital and Med Center
    • Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McCann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCann has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

