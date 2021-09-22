Dr. McCann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher McCann, MD
Dr. Christopher McCann, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lakeworth Cancer Center4801 S Congress Ave Ste 400, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 366-4100
Bon Secours Gynecologic Oncology Specialists12720 McManus Blvd Ste 308, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 947-3840
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This man was quite literally a life saver we had my surgery planned a week after my visit. Since I’m younger he made sure he could do everything he could (I ended up with a full hysterectomy at my request) and even made sure my scar would heal “pretty”. Every visit since then has gone amazing. And the staff is so wonderful! I would recommend him to everyone I could!
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1184811614
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- St Francis Hospital and Med Center
- St Francis Hospital and Med Center
- Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
Dr. McCann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCann has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.