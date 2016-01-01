Dr. Christopher Raab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Raab, MD
Dr. Christopher Raab, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with Thos Jefferson University Hospital
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1790877520
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine
Dr. Raab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.