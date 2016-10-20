Overview of Dr. Christopher Shaffrey, MD

Dr. Christopher Shaffrey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morrisville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shaffrey works at Duke Orthopaedics Arringdon in Morrisville, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.