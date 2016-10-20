Dr. Christopher Shaffrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Shaffrey, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Shaffrey, MD
Dr. Christopher Shaffrey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morrisville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shaffrey works at
Dr. Shaffrey's Office Locations
Duke Orthopaedics Arringdon5601 Arringdon Park Dr Ste 300, Morrisville, NC 27560 Directions (919) 660-5066
Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 681-8746TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaffrey?
Extremely knowledgeable and skilled. Answers all questions thoroughly and clearly. Doesn't operate until absolutely necessary and all other options tried. Absolutely the best spine surgeon anywhere
About Dr. Christopher Shaffrey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1235208877
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Shaffrey works at
