Dr. Paras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christos Paras, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christos Paras, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Paras works at
Locations
OBH-DIO Designated Inst Officer - Medical Education1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5271Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice doctor he takes time and listen I will recommend to other people
About Dr. Christos Paras, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437314457
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Paras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paras.
