Overview of Dr. Chun Lin, MD

Dr. Chun Lin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Lin works at Texas Back Institute - Frisco in Frisco, TX with other offices in Denton, TX, Flower Mound, TX, Dallas, TX and Addison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.