Dr. Cindy Resnick, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cindy Resnick, DPM

Dr. Cindy Resnick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Resnick works at Northwell Health Physician Partners in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Resnick's Office Locations

    Dr. Cindy D. Resnick DPM
    65 ROSE AVE, Staten Island, NY 10306
(718) 979-6344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Highly recommend this podiatrist! First, the staff is friendly, organized and most importantly competent! Dr. Resnick bedside manners is exceptional, Dr. Resnick is very kind and gentle as possible when taking care of your feet. Dr. Resnick also is very truthful and she spends time with you so you understand what she’s doing. Dr. Resnick explains step-by-step what’s going on and how its being done and if it’s going to hurt a little bit or it’s going to hurt a lot which that doesn’t happen because she make sure when she does a procedure you’re really numb in the area that she’s going to be working on. The bottom line is I can’t say enough good about the Dr Resnick and a wonderful staff. Thank you Doctor!!!
    Robert Hamill — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Cindy Resnick, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568457976
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindy Resnick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Resnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Resnick works at Northwell Health Physician Partners in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Resnick’s profile.

    Dr. Resnick has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Resnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Resnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

