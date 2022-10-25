Dr. Cindy Resnick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Resnick, DPM
Overview of Dr. Cindy Resnick, DPM
Dr. Cindy Resnick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Resnick's Office Locations
Dr. Cindy D. Resnick DPM65 ROSE AVE, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 979-6344
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend this podiatrist! First, the staff is friendly, organized and most importantly competent! Dr. Resnick bedside manners is exceptional, Dr. Resnick is very kind and gentle as possible when taking care of your feet. Dr. Resnick also is very truthful and she spends time with you so you understand what she’s doing. Dr. Resnick explains step-by-step what’s going on and how its being done and if it’s going to hurt a little bit or it’s going to hurt a lot which that doesn’t happen because she make sure when she does a procedure you’re really numb in the area that she’s going to be working on. The bottom line is I can’t say enough good about the Dr Resnick and a wonderful staff. Thank you Doctor!!!
About Dr. Cindy Resnick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Resnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Resnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Resnick has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Resnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Resnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.