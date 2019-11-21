Dr. Claudell Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudell Cox, MD
Overview of Dr. Claudell Cox, MD
Dr. Claudell Cox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Pennock.
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat1555 44th St SW Ste 200, Wyoming, MI 49509 Directions (616) 249-8000
West Michigan Ctr for Family Health1425 Michigan St NE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-4514Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Barry County Community Mh Services915 W Green St, Hastings, MI 49058 Directions (616) 249-8000
Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 249-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Pennock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coxs did a great job!! Explained everything very well. Thanks,
About Dr. Claudell Cox, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1023073053
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
