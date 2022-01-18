Overview

Dr. Claudia Serrano-Gomez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUHLENBERG REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Serrano-Gomez works at New York University Langone in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.