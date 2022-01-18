Dr. Claudia Serrano-Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano-Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Serrano-Gomez, MD
Dr. Claudia Serrano-Gomez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUHLENBERG REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
1
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
New York University530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5656Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
3
Alberto Comas Espinal MD PC129 Wadsworth Ave Apt 4, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 781-5891
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Serrano-Gomez was one of two doctors who inserted two stents into my heart/chest this past November. When she came to meet me prior to the procedure she made a comment that was great advise for me and my heart. My cardiologist is retiring next month and I am moving to have Dr. Serrano-Gomez as my new cardiologist. Can't be a better recommendation than that. By the way I am feeling great.
About Dr. Claudia Serrano-Gomez, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1427273762
- MUHLENBERG REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
