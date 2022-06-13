Dr. Claudio Osorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudio Osorio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Claudio Osorio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cartagena (Colombia) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Epilepsy Monitoring Unit226 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 704-8530Monday7:00am - 12:00pmTuesday7:00am - 12:00pmWednesday7:00am - 12:00pmThursday7:00am - 12:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pmSunday7:00am - 12:00pm
Orlando Epilepsy Center2881 Delaney Ave Ste A, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 704-8510Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
El Dr Osorio ha sido un excelente médico en atención, preguntas, respuestas, muy dedicado en caso como el de mi hija Especial con una Hidrocefalia obstructiva, y realmente el Dr osorio ha sabido manejar el tema de las crisis convulsiva, un proceso largo pero con dedicacion y conocimiento del Dr todo es posible PD Las enfermeras y el personal de la oficina de kissimmee excelente son un Amor 100 puntos para todos ellos
About Dr. Claudio Osorio, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750676706
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital - Baltimore, Md
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Virginia
- University of Cartagena (Colombia)
