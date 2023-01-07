Overview

Dr. Clifford Berck, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Berck works at Stephen Silverman M.d. PC in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.