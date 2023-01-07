See All Dermatologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Clifford Berck, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Clifford Berck, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Berck works at Stephen Silverman M.d. PC in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen Silverman M.d. PC
    560 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 773-6660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Hives
Dry Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Clifford Berck, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649268327
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifford Berck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berck works at Stephen Silverman M.d. PC in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Berck’s profile.

    Dr. Berck has seen patients for Dry Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Berck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

