Overview of Dr. Clinton Sheets, MD

Dr. Clinton Sheets, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Sheets works at Advanced Cataract & Glaucoma Care, PLLC in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyphema, Ocular Hypertension and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.