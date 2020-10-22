Dr. Clinton Sheets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Sheets, MD
Overview of Dr. Clinton Sheets, MD
Dr. Clinton Sheets, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Sheets' Office Locations
Advanced Cataract & Glaucoma Care, PLLC3001 Eastland Blvd Ste 1, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 400-3216Thursday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
Advanced Cataract & Glaucoma Care, PLLC7515 State Road 52 Ste 104, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 300-0299Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR SHEETS IS A KNOWLEDGEABLE CARING PHYSICIAN. I WAS IMPRESSED BY HI PROFESSIONAL SKILLS AND HIS ABILITY TO PUT A PATIENT AT EASE AFTER A STRESSFUL DIAGNOSIS. HIS SURGICAL SKILLS WERE FANTASTIC AND I HAD NO PROBLEMS WITH MY EYE AFTER SURGERY. I FIND IT HARD TO SAY HOW GRATEFUL FOR HIS EXPERTISE AND THAT OF THE STAFF HE HAS IN HIS OFFICE AS THEY WERE ALL SUPER NICE AND PATIENT WITH A NERVOUS NELLIE IN THEIR OFFICE!THE WOMEN ON HIS STAFF ARE ALSO KNOWLEDGEABLE AND PROFESIONAL, BUT HAVE A TRUE CARING SIDE AND PUT PEOPLE AT EASE.
About Dr. Clinton Sheets, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Glaucoma Fellowship
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Indiana University - School of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Depauw University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheets has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheets accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sheets has seen patients for Hyphema, Ocular Hypertension and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheets on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheets. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheets.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.