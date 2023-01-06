Dr. Colleen Maxcy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxcy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Maxcy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colleen Maxcy, MD
Dr. Colleen Maxcy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Saint George's University and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.
Dr. Maxcy works at
Dr. Maxcy's Office Locations
-
1
Usa Spine508 S Habana Ave Ste 230, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 877-6636Wednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Usa Spine8146 Cerebellum Way Ste 101, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (813) 855-8400Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Medicare
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maxcy?
Dr. Maxcy is an incredibly bright, caring and thorough provider. As a medical provider myself, my expectations for others are extremely high; she has never failed to far surpass those expectations. In addition, her medical staff are friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Colleen Maxcy, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1750529483
Education & Certifications
- Alabama Orthopedic Spine and Sports Medicine Associates
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Saint George's University
- Louisiana State University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxcy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxcy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxcy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxcy works at
Dr. Maxcy has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxcy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxcy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxcy.
