Overview

Dr. Collette Ara-Honore, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Ara-Honore works at Hyde Park Dermatology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.