Overview of Dr. Cornelius Halvey, MD

Dr. Cornelius Halvey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Halvey works at Sarasota Ophthalmology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.