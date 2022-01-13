See All Ophthalmologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Cornelius Halvey, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cornelius Halvey, MD

Dr. Cornelius Halvey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Halvey works at Sarasota Ophthalmology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Halvey's Office Locations

    Sarasota Ophthalmology Associates
    2121 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 (941) 955-6363

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Drusen
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Blepharitis
Drusen
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Blepharitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Jan 13, 2022
    Takes time with patients, up-to-date diagnostic equipment
    George — Jan 13, 2022
    About Dr. Cornelius Halvey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730183005
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cornelius Halvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halvey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halvey works at Sarasota Ophthalmology in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Halvey’s profile.

    Dr. Halvey has seen patients for Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Halvey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

