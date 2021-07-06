See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Courtney Marsh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Courtney Marsh, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Courtney Marsh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan

Dr. Marsh works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Elizabeth Dempsey, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Dempsey, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Timothy Hall, MD
Dr. Timothy Hall, MD
5.0 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Allyssa Kays, MD
Dr. Allyssa Kays, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 2, Ste 200
    10777 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  3. 3
    University of Kansas Department of Surge
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 789-5032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Anovulation Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Galactorrhea Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marsh?

    Jul 06, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr.Courtney marsh for around 5 months... I was having fertility issue for the last two years. I was also struggling with my acne that won’t go away with any tropical skin care product. now I am not only pregnant, but also having a clear skin finally?? ...I thought of writing this review even before I found out that I am pregnant because She helped me get my clear skin back.. while she Was treating my thyroid for a better chance in achieving pregnancy, I have got rid of all of my acne that was disturbing me for the last 5 years.I am so happy with the results and so glad that I have met dr.marsh...Also her staff is nice and fast responding.Thank you
    Ban — Jul 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Courtney Marsh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Courtney Marsh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marsh to family and friends

    Dr. Marsh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marsh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Courtney Marsh, MD.

    About Dr. Courtney Marsh, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568648756
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Marsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Courtney Marsh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.