Dr. Courtney Marsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Marsh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan
Dr. Marsh works at
Locations
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 2, Ste 20010777 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr.Courtney marsh for around 5 months... I was having fertility issue for the last two years. I was also struggling with my acne that won’t go away with any tropical skin care product. now I am not only pregnant, but also having a clear skin finally?? ...I thought of writing this review even before I found out that I am pregnant because She helped me get my clear skin back.. while she Was treating my thyroid for a better chance in achieving pregnancy, I have got rid of all of my acne that was disturbing me for the last 5 years.I am so happy with the results and so glad that I have met dr.marsh...Also her staff is nice and fast responding.Thank you
About Dr. Courtney Marsh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1568648756
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsh works at
Dr. Marsh speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.
