Dr. Courtney Voelker, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Brown Medical School|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Voelker works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.