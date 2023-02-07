See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Courtney Voelker, MD

Neurotology
4.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Courtney Voelker, MD

Dr. Courtney Voelker, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Brown Medical School|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Voelker works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Voelker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Hearing and Balance, Inc.
    11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 477-5558
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Sudden Deafness and-or Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Temporal Bone Disorder Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Courtney Voelker, MD

    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619173267
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Ear Clinic Los Angeles|St. Vincent Medical Center
    Residency
    • Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Voelker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voelker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Voelker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voelker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Voelker works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Voelker’s profile.

    Dr. Voelker has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voelker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Voelker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voelker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voelker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voelker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

