Dr. Craig Brodsky, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Brodsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Brodsky works at Lwis Gotlib Sltzmn Edep & Brdsk in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Dyslipidemia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lewis Brodsky Saltzman Edep and Gotleib MD
    1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 395-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Dyslipidemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Dyslipidemia
Malaise and Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Dyslipidemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Aortic Valve Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Sinus Bradycardia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Testicular Dysfunction
Tilt Table Testing
Tobacco Use Disorder
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Aneurysm of Heart
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atrial Septal Defect
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericarditis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 24, 2021
    Dr Brodsky has helped me with my cardiac issues for the last 5 years. His knowledge of treating my medical condition was always on point. He listens and advises me with confidence and that makes me feel tremendously fortunate to have him as my doctor. He has helped with recommending other amazing doctors in other fields of medicine. I would highly recommend Dr Brodsky for you are looking for a caring and informative physician.
    Harriet Shafran — Mar 24, 2021
    About Dr. Craig Brodsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003808544
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education

