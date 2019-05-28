Dr. Craig Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Cannon, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Cannon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cannon works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Institute4351 E Lohman Ave Ste 200, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (505) 532-9755
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very efficient. Placed Pacemaker.
About Dr. Craig Cannon, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013025568
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
