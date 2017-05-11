Dr. Craig Kolasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Kolasch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Kolasch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OUR LADY OF FATIMA HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Kolasch works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Bariatric Solutions Elizabeth325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr kolasch he is the bomb my surgery went great no complications ppl in the office so nice they r the best....
About Dr. Craig Kolasch, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992871693
Education & Certifications
- OUR LADY OF FATIMA HOSPITAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolasch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolasch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolasch works at
Dr. Kolasch has seen patients for Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolasch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolasch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolasch.
