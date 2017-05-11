Overview

Dr. Craig Kolasch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OUR LADY OF FATIMA HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Kolasch works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.