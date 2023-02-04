Overview of Dr. Craig Miller, MD

Dr. Craig Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine|The George Washington University School of Medicine - Washington, D.C and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at OrthoBethesda in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.