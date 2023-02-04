Dr. Craig Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine|The George Washington University School of Medicine - Washington, D.C and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
1
Ortho-trauma Bethesda LLC10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 506, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1010Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Shady Grove Orthopaedics19735 Germantown Rd Ste 120, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 340-9200
3
Rockville Office9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is kind and informed. And Dr M is the top in ortho specializing in reverse shoulder replacement. Have been so impressed with how well run OrthoBethesda has been with ALL of my Ortho doctors and visits!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1891721742
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Job Orthopaedic Clinic|Kerlan-Jobe Orth Clin
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute|Ny U Hosp Joint Dis Orth Inst
- New York University Medical Center|NY U
- George Washington University School Of Medicine|The George Washington University School of Medicine - Washington, D.C
