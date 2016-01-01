See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Stamford, CT
Dr. Craig Olin, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Craig Olin, MD

Dr. Craig Olin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. 

Dr. Olin works at Stamford Health Personal Medicine in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olin's Office Locations

    Stamford Health Personal Medicine
    Stamford Health Personal Medicine
    5 High Ridge Park Ste 103, Stamford, CT 06905
(203) 276-4644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Olin, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588776173
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Hosp-Cornell Mc
    • Tufts University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Olin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olin works at Stamford Health Personal Medicine in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Olin’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Olin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

