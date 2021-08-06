Overview

Dr. Cynthia Wait, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Wait works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL and Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.