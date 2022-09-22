Dr. Daihung Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daihung Do, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daihung Do, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They completed their fellowship with Boston Med Center
Newton Wellesley Dermatology Associates65 Walnut St Ste 520, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 237-3500
Massachusetts Dermatology Associates900 Cummings Ctr Ste 311T, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 225-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- English
- Boston Med Center
- Boston University Tufts Comb Program
- Brigham Womens Hospital Harvard Med School
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do has seen patients for Skin Ulcer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.