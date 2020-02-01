Overview of Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD

Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Ayim works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.