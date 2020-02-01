Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD
Overview of Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD
Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Ayim works at
Dr. Ayim's Office Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology Continuity Clinic6410 Fannin St Ste 350, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayim?
makes you feel comfortable
About Dr. Daisy Ayim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1417159047
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayim works at
Dr. Ayim speaks French and Spanish.
206 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.