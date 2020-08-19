Dr. Dale Pcsolyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pcsolyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Pcsolyar, MD
Dr. Dale Pcsolyar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Neurology Associates of Fredericksburg220 EXECUTIVE CENTER PKWY, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 899-2900
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Pcsolyar is remarkably connected to his patients and has a unique grasp on their needs. His understanding of neurology is unmatched in the area.
- 43 years of experience
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Pcsolyar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pcsolyar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pcsolyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pcsolyar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pcsolyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pcsolyar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pcsolyar.
