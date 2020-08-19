Overview of Dr. Dale Pcsolyar, MD

Dr. Dale Pcsolyar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Pcsolyar works at Mary Washington Neurology in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.