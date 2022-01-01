Overview of Dr. Dale Reed, MD

Dr. Dale Reed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Reed works at Associates In Orthopedics & Sports Medicine PC in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.