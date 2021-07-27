Dr. Dalia Girgis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girgis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dalia Girgis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Insight Eye Institute2046 NE 36th St, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions (954) 994-2020
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
I have been treated by Dr. Girgis for over two years. She is kind, courteous and explains everything to me. She is THE Ophthalmologist to use in South Florida. The entire staff is courteous and professional. I have never waited more than five minutes to be seen by her staff.
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University Of Wisconsin Madison, Madison, Wi
- Internal Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Fla
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Louisiana State University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Girgis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girgis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girgis has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blepharitis and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girgis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Girgis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girgis.
