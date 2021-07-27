Overview of Dr. Dalia Girgis, MD

Dr. Dalia Girgis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.



Dr. Girgis works at Insight Eye Institute in Lighthouse Point, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blepharitis and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.