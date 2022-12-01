Dr. Dana Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dana Greenberg, MD
Dr. Dana Greenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
Greenberg Laser Eye Center3001 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 105, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 649-2820
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I finally decided to have cataract surgery in both eyes by Dr. Greenberg. What a difference. I cannot believe how much better I can see with the new lenses. Wish I did the surgery sooner. Dr. Greenberg made the whole procedure run very smoothly taking any anxiety out of the picture. Her staff was very helpful with answering all my questions prior to surgery.
About Dr. Dana Greenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
- 1487627428
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Faulkner Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Brandeis U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenberg speaks French and Hebrew.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
