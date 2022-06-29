See All General Surgeons in Weston, FL
Dr. Dana Sands, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (31)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dana Sands, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Sands works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 (954) 659-5000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction

Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adenoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Adenoma
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Polyp Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 29, 2022
    No words can express what terrific surgeon/person she is I had a large polyp removed. 2 others said they had to remove part of my colon, wear a bag etc Dr Sands removed it without a hitch I was up and walking in a few hours no pain I actually questioned if anything was done. I just went back for my 4 month follow up today she got it all She is so compassionate, personable and walks you thru every step She was/is God sent. The other doctors did not acknowledge my partner/spouse she made sure she included her in our pre op and consolations and exam God Forbid you need a rectal surgeon look no further Dr. Sands is THE ONE
    Miss J Capo — Jun 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dana Sands, MD
    About Dr. Dana Sands, MD

    General Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English
    1114981412
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Hahnemann University
    Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Sands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sands works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sands’s profile.

    Dr. Sands has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sands on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sands. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sands.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

