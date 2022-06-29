Dr. Dana Sands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Sands, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dana Sands, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
No words can express what terrific surgeon/person she is I had a large polyp removed. 2 others said they had to remove part of my colon, wear a bag etc Dr Sands removed it without a hitch I was up and walking in a few hours no pain I actually questioned if anything was done. I just went back for my 4 month follow up today she got it all She is so compassionate, personable and walks you thru every step She was/is God sent. The other doctors did not acknowledge my partner/spouse she made sure she included her in our pre op and consolations and exam God Forbid you need a rectal surgeon look no further Dr. Sands is THE ONE
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1114981412
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Dr. Sands accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sands works at
Dr. Sands has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sands on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sands. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sands.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.