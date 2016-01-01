Overview

Dr. Daniel Allen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilder, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Allen works at West Valley Medical Group - Wilder in Wilder, ID with other offices in Caldwell, ID and Middleton, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.