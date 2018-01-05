See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Daniel Curry, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (7)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Curry, MD

Dr. Daniel Curry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush University.

Dr. Curry works at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Curry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor College of Medicine
    6701 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 822-3950
  2. 2
    Texas Children's Hospital the Woodlands
    17600 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 267-5313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Epilepsy
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2018
    Dr. Curry has performed both a laser ablation surgery and a full craniotomy resection to remove brain tumors on my child. Both surgeries went beautifully. There's no other surgeon I would trust the way I do Dr. Curry. He's not only a world class surgeon at the top of his game but a caring physician and decent human being. We're so incredibly privileged to have found him and the caring staff at TCH. Thank you Dr. Curry for your brilliance and compassion.
    Julieann Parrish in TX — Jan 05, 2018
    About Dr. Daniel Curry, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1346305174
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rush University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

