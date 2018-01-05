Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Curry, MD
Dr. Daniel Curry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush University.
Dr. Curry's Office Locations
Baylor College of Medicine6701 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 822-3950
Texas Children's Hospital the Woodlands17600 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (936) 267-5313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curry has performed both a laser ablation surgery and a full craniotomy resection to remove brain tumors on my child. Both surgeries went beautifully. There's no other surgeon I would trust the way I do Dr. Curry. He's not only a world class surgeon at the top of his game but a caring physician and decent human being. We're so incredibly privileged to have found him and the caring staff at TCH. Thank you Dr. Curry for your brilliance and compassion.
About Dr. Daniel Curry, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Curry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
