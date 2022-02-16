Overview of Dr. Daniel Dunham, MD

Dr. Daniel Dunham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Dunham works at Rush University Internists in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.