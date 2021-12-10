Overview of Dr. Daniel King, MD

Dr. Daniel King, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. King works at ARTHRITIS & JOINT CENTER OF FL in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.