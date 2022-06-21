See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Daniel Malone Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
1.9 (15)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Malone Jr, MD

Dr. Daniel Malone Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Malone Jr works at Walgreen Co in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malone Jr's Office Locations

    Walgreen Co
    4835 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-8660

Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Ratings & Reviews
1.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(11)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Daniel Malone Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538132022
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Medical College of Wisconsin
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Malone Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Malone Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Malone Jr works at Walgreen Co in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Malone Jr’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

