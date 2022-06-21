Dr. Malone Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Malone Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Malone Jr, MD
Dr. Daniel Malone Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. Malone Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Malone Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Walgreen Co4835 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 877-8660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malone Jr?
30 years my Dr. I'm 79 and because of Dr. Malones care i'll live another 79 years.
About Dr. Daniel Malone Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538132022
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malone Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone Jr works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.