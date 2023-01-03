See All Neurosurgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Daniel Refai, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (336)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Refai, MD

Dr. Daniel Refai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Refai works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Refai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center
    21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 (404) 778-3350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 336 ratings
    Patient Ratings (336)
    5 Star
    (316)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 03, 2023
    Dr Refai takes his time explaining everything that you need to know about your situation. He does not rush the appointments and makes sure that you understand all of the various treatment and surgery options available to address your condition. Dr. Refai handled my complicated spinal surgery with great care and expertise and I believe that he is one of the best neurosurgeon’s in Atlanta.
    Pam — Jan 03, 2023
    About Dr. Daniel Refai, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912092800
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Spine Inst
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Refai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Refai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Refai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Refai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Refai works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Refai’s profile.

    Dr. Refai has seen patients for Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Refai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    336 patients have reviewed Dr. Refai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Refai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Refai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Refai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

