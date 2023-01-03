Dr. Daniel Refai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Refai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Refai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Refai, MD
Dr. Daniel Refai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Refai's Office Locations
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Refai takes his time explaining everything that you need to know about your situation. He does not rush the appointments and makes sure that you understand all of the various treatment and surgery options available to address your condition. Dr. Refai handled my complicated spinal surgery with great care and expertise and I believe that he is one of the best neurosurgeon’s in Atlanta.
About Dr. Daniel Refai, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Spine Inst
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
