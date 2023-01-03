Overview of Dr. Daniel Refai, MD

Dr. Daniel Refai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Refai works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.