Overview

Dr. Daniel Shalev, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Shalev works at Horizon Vein Laser&aesthetics Clinic PA in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.