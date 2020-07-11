Dr. Daniel So, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. So is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel So, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel So, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Suburban Endocrinology Dia Ctr2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 111, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 228-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. So for almost 5 years and I think he's a great doctor. Very kind, patient and genuinely concerned for me. I highly recommend him. His staff at the office on Arlington Heights Road is also excellent. i rarely have to wait very long for appointments. They are knowledgeable and efficient.
About Dr. Daniel So, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center|National Institutes of Health
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical School - M.D.
