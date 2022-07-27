Dr. Daniel Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Stein, MD
Dr. Daniel Stein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
1
Compass Health Systems, PA10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B6, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 752-9490
2
North Miami1065 NE 125th St Ste 206, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (888) 852-6672Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 3 appointments with Dr Stein. The 1st was disorganized by his staff and I was not hopeful on his care and decided to give them another try. Glad I did. The professionalism and expertise in listening to me, in depth conversations including options to attain desired solutions. He requests specific tests and goes continues the extra mile to address my needs.
About Dr. Daniel Stein, MD
- 1710321443
Education & Certifications
- ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
