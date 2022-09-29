Overview of Dr. Daniel Troy, MD

Dr. Daniel Troy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Troy works at Advanced Orthopedic and Spine Care in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.