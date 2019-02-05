Dr. Danielle Staecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Staecker, MD
Overview of Dr. Danielle Staecker, MD
Dr. Danielle Staecker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with Montefiore Medical Center - New York
Dr. Staecker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Staecker's Office Locations
-
1
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
3
The University of Kansas Physicians Medical Office Building3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 558-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
-
5
Quivira Medical Pavilion12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Staecker?
My regular OBGYN doc referred me to Dr Staecker due to my complicated LS issues that needed a more professional specialist to treat me correctly and effectively. I am extremely happy with Dr Staecker and her nurse Alyssa. Dr Staecker knows a lot more than other professionals I have been to for LS. She is also very sweet and caring & good at explaining things. Her nurse Alyssa is very kind and always returns my calls and goes out of her way to assist me. Highly recommend this team!
About Dr. Danielle Staecker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1598950768
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staecker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staecker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staecker works at
Dr. Staecker has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Staecker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.