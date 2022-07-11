See All Urologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Danny Huynh, MD

Urology
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Bakersfield, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Danny Huynh, MD

Dr. Danny Huynh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Huynh works at Danny Huynh MD Urology in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO
Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO
3.9 (11)
These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Huynh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Huynh Urology
    9330 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-3638
  2. 2
    Huynh Urology
    2120 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-3638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Phimosis
Balanitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Erectile Dysfunction
Familial Renal Cancer
Genitourinary Cancers
Hypogonadism
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Male Genital System Cancer
Male Genitourinary Cancer
Male Infertility
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Paraphimosis
Penile Implants
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Primary Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cyst
Renal Cell Cancer
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Urachal Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Tract Cancer
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • GEMCare
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Danny Huynh, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356637698
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danny Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huynh works at Danny Huynh MD Urology in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Huynh’s profile.

    Dr. Huynh has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huynh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

