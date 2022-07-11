Dr. Danny Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Huynh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Danny Huynh, MD
Dr. Danny Huynh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Huynh works at
Dr. Huynh's Office Locations
Huynh Urology9330 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 327-3638
Huynh Urology2120 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-3638
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- GEMCare
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huynh is an excellent physician. My husband has been followed by Dr. Huynh since a kidney hemorrhage, and was able to keep things under control and keep both kidneys healthy. He has an excellent bedside manner, is courteous and thorough.,
About Dr. Danny Huynh, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1356637698
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huynh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huynh works at
Dr. Huynh has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huynh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.