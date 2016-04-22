Dr. Dannie Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dannie Woo, MD
Overview
Dr. Dannie Woo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Woo works at
Locations
-
1
B. & K Medical Associates LLC1578 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 892-7817
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woo?
Dr Woo is the BEST Dr. in the world. I mean in every letter of the word BEST! Dr. Woo saved my life so many times. Christine
About Dr. Dannie Woo, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1639272057
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woo works at
Dr. Woo has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woo speaks Chinese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.