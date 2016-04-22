Overview

Dr. Dannie Woo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Woo works at B. & K Medical Associates LLC in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.