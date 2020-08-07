Dr. Daren Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daren Watts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daren Watts, MD
Dr. Daren Watts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Watts' Office Locations
St. Mark's OBGYN1140 E 3900 S Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5768Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Principal Financial Group
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with this doctor!
About Dr. Daren Watts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
