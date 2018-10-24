Overview of Dr. Dario Cardona, MD

Dr. Dario Cardona, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universided Tecrobgra De Pereine and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cardona works at Advanced Internal Medicine Care in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Auburndale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.