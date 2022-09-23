See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Wichita, KS
Dr. Darla Rivera, DO

Geriatric Medicine
4.3 (37)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Darla Rivera, DO

Dr. Darla Rivera, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Rivera works at Primary Care Associates in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rivera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Associates
    7111 E 21st St N Ste A, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 712-0160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Asthma
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 23, 2022
    Dr. Rivera has been my physician for more than 30 years. She is kind, caring, and compassionate. You often have to wait a bit at your appointment because she actually takes the time to visit with her patients and get to the root issue. It’s important that physicians take the time to actually listen to you. When each of us go for an appointment, we want to be heard, therefore we must be understanding about the wait time. This tells me that she is taking her time to listen to the patients scheduled ahead of me just as she does the same for my appointment. She is very intelligent, skilled and knowledgeable regarding health care. She ensures that any tests or procedures that need to be done, are completed in a timely manner to come to an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan. There has been numerous occasions, that she has taken the time to call and check on myself or my family members when we had an urgent medical problem. That in itself speaks volumes as to the type of physician she is.
    Angel — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Darla Rivera, DO

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336149137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darla Rivera, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivera works at Primary Care Associates in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Rivera’s profile.

    Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Asthma, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

