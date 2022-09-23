Overview of Dr. Darla Rivera, DO

Dr. Darla Rivera, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Rivera works at Primary Care Associates in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.