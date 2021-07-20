See All Anesthesiologists in Lady Lake, FL
Dr. Daryoush Sabet-Payman, MD

Anesthesiology
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daryoush Sabet-Payman, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Sabet-Payman works at Spine Intervention Specialists in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Intervention Specialist
    201 W Guava St Ste 202, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Staff and the Dr. Payman are so helpful and caring. One of the best I've ever seen. I would fully reccomend with no hesitation
    Randy — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Daryoush Sabet-Payman, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295781912
    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daryoush Sabet-Payman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabet-Payman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabet-Payman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabet-Payman works at Spine Intervention Specialists in Lady Lake, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sabet-Payman’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabet-Payman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabet-Payman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabet-Payman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabet-Payman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

