Dr. Davender Khera, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Davender Khera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Davender Khera, MD
Dr. Davender Khera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Khera works at
Dr. Khera's Office Locations
First Physicians Group1921 Waldemere St Ste 701, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8900
- 2 395 Commercial Ct Ste A, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 261-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I waited months for this appointment. I was not disappointed. Dr Khera was p r ompt and thorough. He did all the standard neurology tests, ordered an MRI of my brain, an EMG of my nerves and muscles and appropriate blood work. He explained everything. When all the results are in we will meet again to decide next steps. Thank you Dr. Khera.
About Dr. Davender Khera, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1225165657
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khera works at
Dr. Khera has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.