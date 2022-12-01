Overview of Dr. Davender Khera, MD

Dr. Davender Khera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL.



Dr. Khera works at First Physicians Group- Neurology in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.