Dr. David Abbasi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Abbasi works at Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.