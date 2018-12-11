Dr. David Altchek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altchek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Altchek, MD
Overview of Dr. David Altchek, MD
Dr. David Altchek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Altchek works at
Dr. Altchek's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 472-1909Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hss West Side Asc LLC610 W 58TH ST, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 606-1909
Hss-florida Physicians LLC300 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (212) 606-1909Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Altchek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1114974490
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altchek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altchek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altchek works at
Dr. Altchek has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altchek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Altchek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altchek.
