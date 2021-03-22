Overview of Dr. David Ashkenaze, MD

Dr. David Ashkenaze, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Ashkenaze works at Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists in Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.